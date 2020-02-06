Erweiterte Funktionen


ZDF-Programmänderung Woche 6/2020




06.02.20 15:52
news aktuell

Mainz (ots) - Woche 6/20

Do., 6.2.

Bitte Programmänderung und Beginnzeitkorrekturen beachten:

19.00 heute

19.19 Wetter (VPS 19.20)

19.20 ZDF spezial (VPS 19.21/HD/UT)
Polit-Chaos in Thüringen - Zerreißprobe für die Demokratie?
Moderation: Matthias Fornoff

19.35 Notruf Hafenkante (VPS 19.25)

20.25 Der Bergdoktor (VPS 20.15)

21.55 heute journal (VPS 21.45)

22.25 maybrit illner (VPS 22.15)

23.25 Markus Lanz (VPS 23.15)

0.50 heute+ (VPS 0.30)

1.05 Line of Duty (VPS 0.45)
Im Schatten der Wahrheit

2.05 Line of Duty (VPS 1.45)
Wer Wind sät

3.05 Line of Duty (VPS 2.45)
In der Falle

4.05 Blutige Anfänger (VPS 3.45)
(vom Vortag)

4.45 Deutschland von oben (VPS 4.30)

5.00 hallo deutschland (VPS 4.55) -5.30

(Die Wiederholung "Leute heute" entfällt.)

Pressekontakt:

ZDF-Planung
Telefon: +49-6131-70-15246

Weiteres Material: https://www.presseportal.de/pm/7840/4513618
OTS: ZDF

Original-Content von: ZDF, übermittelt durch news aktuell

presseportal.de

Aktuell
1.328% Gold Hot Stock meldet Weltklasse-Gold-Entdeckung
Upgrade der Ressourcen-Schätzung von 1,7 Mio. Unzen auf 3 Mio. Unzen voraus

De Grey Mining Limited




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
669% Cannabis Hot Stock meldet JV mit Mota Ventures (MOTA). 479 mal günstiger als Aurora Cannabis (ACB) und 1.305 mal günstiger als Canopy Growth (CGC)

BevCanna Enterprises Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
19:49 , Aktiennews
SingHaiyi: Sollten Sie jetzt etwas tun?
19:48 , Aktiennews
Solei: Wie ist das denn jetzt passiert?
19:48 , Aktiennews
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF: Ist d [...]
19:47 , Aktiennews
Xinxiang Chemical Fibre: Haben Sie darauf gea [...]
19:46 , Aktiennews
Invesco Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF: [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...