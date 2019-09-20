Erweiterte Funktionen


ZDF-Programmänderung ab Woche 38/19




20.09.19 12:27
news aktuell

Mainz (ots) - Woche 38/19

Fr., 20.9.

Bitte Programmänderung ab 19.00 Uhr beachten:

19.00 heute

19.19 Wetter (VPS 19.20)

19.20 ZDF spezial (VPS 19.21/HD/UT)
Klimapaket der GroKo - Großer Wurf oder heiße Luft?
Moderation: Matthias Fornoff

19.40 Bettys Diagnose (VPS 19.25)

20.25 Die Chefin (VPS 20.15)

21.25 SCHULD nach Ferdinand von Schirach (VPS 21.15)

22.10 heute journal (VPS 22.00)

22.40 heute-show (VPS 22.30)

Neue Folgen

23.10 Sketch History (VPS 23.00)

23.30 aspekte (VPS 23.25)

0.15 heute+ (VPS 0.10)

0.30 NEO MAGAZIN ROYALE mit Jan Böhmermann (VPS 0.25)

1.15 Starsky & Hutch (VPS 1.10)

2.05 Starsky & Hutch (VPS 1.55)

2.50 Line of Duty (VPS 2.45)

3.50 Line of Duty (VPS 3.45)

5.20- citydreams
5.35

(Die Wiederholung "hallo deutschland" entfällt.)



Pressekontakt:
ZDF-Planung
Telefon: +49-6131-70-15246

Original-Content von: ZDF, übermittelt durch news aktuell

presseportal.de

