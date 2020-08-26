Erweiterte Funktionen


ZDF-Programmänderung ab Woche 35/20




26.08.20 17:03
news aktuell

Mainz (ots) - Woche 35/20

Do., 27.8.

Bitte Programmänderung und Beginnzeitkorrekturen beachten:

19.00 heute

19.19 Wetter (VPS 19.20)

19.20 ZDF spezial (VPS 19.21/HD/UT) Corona-Krise - Gipfel im Kanzleramt Moderation: Matthias Fornoff

19.40 Notruf Hafenkante (VPS 19.25)

20.30 Die Bergretter (VPS 20.15)

22.00 heute journal (VPS 21.45)

22.30 maybrit illner (VPS 22.15)

23.30 Markus Lanz (VPS 23.15)

0.45 heute Xpress (VPS 0.30)

0.50 Filmgorillas (VPS 0.35)

1.00 Heldt (VPS 0.45)

1.45 Notruf Hafenkante (VPS 1.30) (von 19.40 Uhr)

2.30 SOKO Stuttgart (VPS 3.00) (von 18.00 Uhr)

3.15 Schwarzach 23 - Und die Hand des Todes (VPS 3.44)

4.45 Leute heute (HD/UT) (von 17.45 Uhr) Deutschland 2020

4.55- hallo deutschland (VPS 5.15) 5.30

(Die Wiederholung "Notruf Hafenkante" um 2.15 Uhr entfällt.)

Pressekontakt:

ZDF-Planung
Telefon: +49-6131-70-15246

Weiteres Material: http://presseportal.de/pm/7840/4689979
OTS: ZDF

Original-Content von: ZDF, übermittelt durch news aktuell

presseportal.de

Aktuell
Fintech Hot Stock meldet sensationelles Wachstum von 350% in 2 Monaten
436% Fintech Aktientip nach 479% mit Paypal und 4.464% mit Netcents


Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Hot Stock meldet nächsten Riesendeal - Massives Kaufsignal. COVID-19 Hot Stock im Visier von Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) und Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Softlab9 Software Solutions Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
21:42 , dpa-AFX
EU-Handelskommissar Hogan tritt zurück
21:41 , Aktiennews
Ishares Msci Acwi: Das wird noch ein spannen [...]
21:41 , Aktiennews
Shenzhen Tagen: Anleger dürfen gespannt sein [...]
21:40 , Aktiennews
Sleepz: Wer hat das bitte nicht kommen sehen [...]
21:40 , Aktiennews
Guangdong Join-share Financing Guarantee Inve [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...