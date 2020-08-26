Erweiterte Funktionen
ZDF-Programmänderung ab Woche 35/20
26.08.20 17:03
news aktuell
Mainz (ots) - Woche 35/20
Do., 27.8.
Bitte Programmänderung und Beginnzeitkorrekturen beachten:
19.00 heute
19.19 Wetter (VPS 19.20)
19.20 ZDF spezial (VPS 19.21/HD/UT) Corona-Krise - Gipfel im Kanzleramt Moderation: Matthias Fornoff
19.40 Notruf Hafenkante (VPS 19.25)
20.30 Die Bergretter (VPS 20.15)
22.00 heute journal (VPS 21.45)
22.30 maybrit illner (VPS 22.15)
23.30 Markus Lanz (VPS 23.15)
0.45 heute Xpress (VPS 0.30)
0.50 Filmgorillas (VPS 0.35)
1.00 Heldt (VPS 0.45)
1.45 Notruf Hafenkante (VPS 1.30) (von 19.40 Uhr)
2.30 SOKO Stuttgart (VPS 3.00) (von 18.00 Uhr)
3.15 Schwarzach 23 - Und die Hand des Todes (VPS 3.44)
4.45 Leute heute (HD/UT) (von 17.45 Uhr) Deutschland 2020
4.55- hallo deutschland (VPS 5.15) 5.30
(Die Wiederholung "Notruf Hafenkante" um 2.15 Uhr entfällt.)
Pressekontakt:
ZDF-Planung
Telefon: +49-6131-70-15246
Weiteres Material: http://presseportal.de/pm/7840/4689979
OTS: ZDF
Original-Content von: ZDF, übermittelt durch news aktuell
presseportal.de
Do., 27.8.
Bitte Programmänderung und Beginnzeitkorrekturen beachten:
19.00 heute
19.19 Wetter (VPS 19.20)
19.20 ZDF spezial (VPS 19.21/HD/UT) Corona-Krise - Gipfel im Kanzleramt Moderation: Matthias Fornoff
19.40 Notruf Hafenkante (VPS 19.25)
20.30 Die Bergretter (VPS 20.15)
22.00 heute journal (VPS 21.45)
22.30 maybrit illner (VPS 22.15)
23.30 Markus Lanz (VPS 23.15)
0.45 heute Xpress (VPS 0.30)
0.50 Filmgorillas (VPS 0.35)
1.00 Heldt (VPS 0.45)
1.45 Notruf Hafenkante (VPS 1.30) (von 19.40 Uhr)
2.30 SOKO Stuttgart (VPS 3.00) (von 18.00 Uhr)
3.15 Schwarzach 23 - Und die Hand des Todes (VPS 3.44)
4.45 Leute heute (HD/UT) (von 17.45 Uhr) Deutschland 2020
4.55- hallo deutschland (VPS 5.15) 5.30
(Die Wiederholung "Notruf Hafenkante" um 2.15 Uhr entfällt.)
Pressekontakt:
ZDF-Planung
Telefon: +49-6131-70-15246
Weiteres Material: http://presseportal.de/pm/7840/4689979
OTS: ZDF
Original-Content von: ZDF, übermittelt durch news aktuell
presseportal.de
Aktuell