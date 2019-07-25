Erweiterte Funktionen


ZDF-Programmänderung ab Woche 30/19




25.07.19 13:55
news aktuell

Mainz (ots) - Woche 30/19

Do., 25.7.

Bitte Programmänderung und Beginnzeitkorrekturen ab 19.00 Uhr
beachten:

19.00 heute

19.19 Wetter (VPS 19.20)

19.20 ZDF spezial (VPS 19.21/HD/UT)
Hitzewelle in Deutschland - Supersommer oder Klimawandel?
Moderation: Matthias Fornoff

19.35 Notruf Hafenkante (VPS 19.25)

20.25 Der Bergdoktor (VPS 20.14)

21.55 heute journal (VPS 21.45)

22.25 Seen-Sucht nach heiler Welt (VPS 22.15)
Die Kärntner Seen

23.10 Grüße aus 1972 (VPS 23.00)

23.55 heute+ (VPS 23.45)

0.10 Line of Duty (VPS 0.00)
Der Hinterhalt

1.10 Line of Duty (VPS 1.00)
Carly

2.10 Line of Duty (VPS 2.00)
Hinter Gittern

3.10 Line of Duty (VPS 3.00)
Blutgeld

4.05 Die Rosenheim-Cops (VPS 4.00)

4.50 Leute heute (VPS 4.45)

5.05 hallo deutschland (VPS 4.55) -5.30

&#8195;

Woche 32/19

Sa., 3.8.

20.15 ZDF SPORTextra

Supercup 2019 Borussia Dortmund - FC Bayern München
. . . Bitte Ergänzung beachten: Experte: Oliver
Kahn

Woche 36/19

Mo., 2.9.

20.15 Der Fernsehfilm der Woche
Spuren des Bösen - Sehnsucht
Bitte Änderung beachten:
Kamera: David Slama

Bitte streichen: Thomas Kürzl



Pressekontakt:
ZDF-Planung
Telefon: +49-6131-70-15246

Original-Content von: ZDF, übermittelt durch news aktuell

presseportal.de

Bitte warten...