ZDF-Programmänderung ab Woche 30/19
25.07.19 13:55
Mainz (ots) - Woche 30/19
Do., 25.7.
Bitte Programmänderung und Beginnzeitkorrekturen ab 19.00 Uhr
beachten:
19.00 heute
19.19 Wetter (VPS 19.20)
19.20 ZDF spezial (VPS 19.21/HD/UT)
Hitzewelle in Deutschland - Supersommer oder Klimawandel?
Moderation: Matthias Fornoff
19.35 Notruf Hafenkante (VPS 19.25)
20.25 Der Bergdoktor (VPS 20.14)
21.55 heute journal (VPS 21.45)
22.25 Seen-Sucht nach heiler Welt (VPS 22.15)
Die Kärntner Seen
23.10 Grüße aus 1972 (VPS 23.00)
23.55 heute+ (VPS 23.45)
0.10 Line of Duty (VPS 0.00)
Der Hinterhalt
1.10 Line of Duty (VPS 1.00)
Carly
2.10 Line of Duty (VPS 2.00)
Hinter Gittern
3.10 Line of Duty (VPS 3.00)
Blutgeld
4.05 Die Rosenheim-Cops (VPS 4.00)
4.50 Leute heute (VPS 4.45)
5.05 hallo deutschland (VPS 4.55) -5.30
 
Woche 32/19
Sa., 3.8.
20.15 ZDF SPORTextra
Supercup 2019 Borussia Dortmund - FC Bayern München
. . . Bitte Ergänzung beachten: Experte: Oliver
Kahn
Woche 36/19
Mo., 2.9.
20.15 Der Fernsehfilm der Woche
Spuren des Bösen - Sehnsucht
Bitte Änderung beachten:
Kamera: David Slama
Bitte streichen: Thomas Kürzl
Pressekontakt:
ZDF-Planung
Telefon: +49-6131-70-15246
Original-Content von: ZDF, übermittelt durch news aktuell
presseportal.de
