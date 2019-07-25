ZDF-Programmänderung ab Woche 30/19

Mainz (ots) - Woche 30/19Do., 25.7.Bitte Programmänderung und Beginnzeitkorrekturen ab 19.00 Uhrbeachten:19.00 heute19.19 Wetter (VPS 19.20)19.20 ZDF spezial (VPS 19.21/HD/UT)Hitzewelle in Deutschland - Supersommer oder Klimawandel?Moderation: Matthias Fornoff19.35 Notruf Hafenkante (VPS 19.25)20.25 Der Bergdoktor (VPS 20.14)21.55 heute journal (VPS 21.45)22.25 Seen-Sucht nach heiler Welt (VPS 22.15)Die Kärntner Seen23.10 Grüße aus 1972 (VPS 23.00)23.55 heute+ (VPS 23.45)0.10 Line of Duty (VPS 0.00)Der Hinterhalt1.10 Line of Duty (VPS 1.00)Carly2.10 Line of Duty (VPS 2.00)Hinter Gittern3.10 Line of Duty (VPS 3.00)Blutgeld4.05 Die Rosenheim-Cops (VPS 4.00)4.50 Leute heute (VPS 4.45)5.05 hallo deutschland (VPS 4.55) -5.30 Woche 32/19Sa., 3.8.20.15 ZDF SPORTextraSupercup 2019 Borussia Dortmund - FC Bayern München. . . Bitte Ergänzung beachten: Experte: OliverKahnWoche 36/19Mo., 2.9.20.15 Der Fernsehfilm der WocheSpuren des Bösen - SehnsuchtBitte Änderung beachten:Kamera: David SlamaBitte streichen: Thomas KürzlPressekontakt:ZDF-PlanungTelefon: +49-6131-70-15246Original-Content von: ZDF, übermittelt durch news aktuell