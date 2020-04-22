Erweiterte Funktionen
ZDF-Programmänderung ab Woche 17/20
22.04.20 11:47
Mainz (ots) - Woche 17/20
Mi., 22.4.
Bitte Programmänderung und Beginnzeitkorrekturen ab 19.00 Uhr beachten:
19.00 heute
19.23 Wetter (VPS 19.20)
19.25 ZDF spezial (VPS 19.23/HD/UT) Corona-Krise - Die Geldnot der Kommunen Moderation: Marcus Niehaves
19.40 Blutige Anfänger (VPS 19.24)
20.25 Das Spiel beginnt! (VPS 20.13)
21.55 heute journal (VPS 23.15)
22.25 auslandsjournal spezial: Corona global (VPS 22.15)
22.55 ZDFzoom (VPS 22.45) Am Puls Deutschlands #wasmichamklimastreitnervt
23.25 Markus Lanz (VPS 23.45)
0.45 heute+ (VPS 0.55)
1.00 Sebastian Pufpaff: Noch nicht Schicht! (VPS 0.44)
1.05 Achtung, Essen! (VPS 1.10)
1.50 ZDFzeit (VPS 1.55) Killerkeime
2.35 plan b: Kampf gegen Killerkeime (VPS 2.40)
3.05 auslandsjournal spezial: Corona global (VPS 2.45) (von 22.25 Uhr)
3.35 ZDFzoom (VPS 3.15) Am Puls Deutschlands #wasmichamklimastreitnervt (von 22.55 Uhr)
4.05 Frontal 21 (VPS 3.45)
4.40 plan b: Frisch auf den Tisch (VPS 4.25)
5.10- hallo deutschland (VPS 4.55) 5.30
