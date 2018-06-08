Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Amazon":

Mainz (ots) -German public national broadcaster ZDF´s program on currentaffairs, Frontal 21 (Tuesday, June 12th 2018, 9.00 pm), and Germannational weekly WirtschaftsWoche report that online retailer Amazonis destroying massive amounts of as-new and returned goods inGermany. Internal product lists, photos and interviews with employeesconfirm that a wide range of products including refrigerators,dishwashers, washing machines, mobile phones, tablets, mattresses andfurniture are being disposed of. One Amazon employee revealed she haddestroyed goods worth tens of thousands of Euros on a daily basis.Several employees have unanimously criticized the fact that Amazongets rid of not only unusable products, but also of perfectly goodones, some even said to be brand new.Amazon did not dispute it destroys goods, but underlined itsefforts to find solutions to improve its processes towards "having todestroy as few goods as possible." The company added: "When productscan't be sold, resold or donated, we turn to wholesale buyers who canuse these products."Jochen Flasbarth, undersecretary in Germany's Federal Ministry ofthe Environment, has urged Amazon to clarify these allegations. "Thisis a huge scandal, we are consuming these resources despite all theproblems in the world. This approach is not in step with our times. "He added: "I strongly believe that many consumers are appalled bythis behavior and will not go along with it." The former FederalMinister of the Environment, Klaus Töpfer, described Amazon'sprocedure as "irresponsible." Environmental organization Greenpeacecalled for repercussions: "We need to implement a law on banning thewaste and destruction of first-hand and usable goods," saidGreenpeace expert Kirsten Brodde.Amazon, Germany's largest online retailer, allows external dealerswho use its logistics services to dispose of unsold warehouseinventory. Amazon's service overview in Germany includes thefollowing: "You can have your inventory disposed of upon request."Internal documents suggest that this service is actively used.Frontal 21 and WirtschaftsWoche have obtained lists of products suchas children's tennis shoes, headphones and hundreds of other goods.Stored in one warehouse for a single day, these products wereinternally labeled as "destroy" shipments.For more information, please contact us under the followingnumber: Telefon: 030/2099-1262 (Steffen Judzikowski)Pressekontakt:ZDF Presse und InformationTelefon: +49-6131-70-12121Original-Content von: ZDF, übermittelt durch news aktuell