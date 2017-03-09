Erweiterte Funktionen
Yukiya Amano Re-elected As IAEA Director General
09.03.17 16:35
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The IAEA Board of Governors has re-appointed Yukiya Amano as IAEA Director General to a further term of office for four years.
His new term lasts up to 30 November 2021.
The appointment is subject to approval by the General Conference at its next regular session in September.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
17:15 , dpa-AFXAlliance Data SystemsBNP Paribas Primary Ne [...]
17:11 , dpa-AFXMassive 911 Outage At AT&T
17:00 , dpa-AFXGNW-News: Langfristige Werte für unsere Mi [...]
16:42 , dpa-AFXMajedie Asset Management Ltd : Form 8.3 - [...]
16:39 , dpa-AFXGOP's Obamacare Replacement Bill Clears Firs [...]