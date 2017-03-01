Erweiterte Funktionen

YouTube To Unveil $35/Month Web-TV Service




01.03.17 04:19
dpa-AFX


MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - YouTube will unveil a cable television subscription service later this year for $35 per month.


The service, which will be called YouTube TV and operated by Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL, GOOG) will feature 40 channels spanning the four major networks - ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox - and additional cable channels.


YouTube said the TV service will launch in major U.S. markets first, and then "quickly expand" to cover more cities. There are currently no plans to expand internationally.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



