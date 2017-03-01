Erweiterte Funktionen


YouTube Launches Streaming TV Service




01.03.17 16:59
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - You can enjoy a bundle of prominent channels and broadcasts on YouTube TV, without worrying about the DVR storage space.

The new standalone app from YouTube comes at $35 per month.


The company has not revealed the details of the launch of the service. There will be unlimited storage with the help of Google's cloud space


The YouTube TV will be a mobile friendly version with capabilities to play on laptops, traditional television sets and also on Google's Chromcast devices.


The new basic service will offer three dozen channels, including Fox, ABC, CBS and NBC.


According to reports, the company has been working in the background for the TV service for the last two years. It had to compete with digital TV providers such as Dish Networks, Sony as well as AT&T.


