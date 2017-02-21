Erweiterte Funktionen

YouTube Getting Rid Of Unskippable 30-Second Ads




21.02.17 19:04
dpa-AFX


MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google plans to end the unskippable 30-second ads on YouTube in 2018 and will continue with the shorter ad formats.


"We're committed to providing a better ads experience for users online. As part of that, we've decided to stop supporting 30-second unskippable ads as of 2018 and focus instead on formats that work well for both users and advertisers," Google said.


Majority of YouTube viewers dislike when a video starts with an ad or interrupts with unskippable ads while watching a video on YouTube. An Accenture's survey says that nearly 85 percent of people surveyed expressed irritation when their online video watching was interrupted by ads.


Ads are a big revenue generator for YouTube, the more number of times adverts are viewed the more money YouTube get.


Meanwhile, YouTube will continue adverts with the unskippable 20-seconds adverts and the ones that can be skipped after five seconds. Last year, YouTube had launched the six-second unskippable bumper ad format, which it seems the company will use more heavily next year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



