Erweiterte Funktionen



YouGov - Sustained momentum




22.03.22 09:34
Edison Investment Research

YouGov’s H122 results show impressive underlying revenue growth of 25%, led by strong progress in Data Products and Custom Research, with the United States and Europe the best-performing regions. Sales momentum has continued in H222 and FY22 results are expected to be slightly ahead of earlier guidance. We increase our revenue forecasts by £5m for FY22 and FY23, keeping our operating margin assumptions unchanged (raise in gross margin offset by higher costs). As with other high-growth stocks, the share price has retrenched over the year to date but the shares retain their premium rating, reflecting management’s ambitious growth aspirations.

Aktuell
Jetzt Uran-Aktien kaufen - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
388% Uran Aktientip nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
13,60 € 13,10 € 0,50 € +3,82% 22.03./12:07
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B1VQ6H25 A0MM98 19,30 € 10,70 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 13,60 € +3,82%  10:31
München 13,30 € 0,00%  08:06
Frankfurt 12,90 € -2,27%  08:04
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Nächste Lithium-Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal - 243% Lithium Hot Stock. Nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL) und 22.111% mit AVZ Minerals ($AVZ)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...