Yingli Green Forms Special Committee To Find Options For Debt Repayment Issues




07.03.17 12:25
dpa-AFX


BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Yingli Green Energy Holding Co.

Ltd. (YGE), a solar panel manufacturer, announced Tuesday that its board of directors has formed a special committee to consider potential resolutions of debt repayment issues.


The company said the Special Committee is comprised solely of independent directors. They will properly consider the Company's options with respect to and ultimately resolve the debt repayment issues faced by the Company's principal subsidiaries.


They will assess the company's operating and financial situation and evaluate, develop and recommend one or more strategic alternatives and financing plans potentially available to the Company in order to improve its debt structure.


Yingli Green said no timetable has been set for the Special Committee to complete its work. The time that may be required to complete its work and any assessment, evaluation and recommendation to be made are unpredictable.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



