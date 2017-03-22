Yen Strengthens Against Most Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen


OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen drifted higher against its most major counterparts in early European deals on Wednesday.


The yen climbed to 111.27 against the greenback, a level unseen since November 2016.


The yen rose to a 6-day high of 138.84 against the pound and a 2-week high of 120.22 against euro, from its early lows of 139.50 and 120.84, respectively.


The yen firmed to 83.23 against the loonie, its strongest since November 2016.


The yen is likely to find resistance around 110.00 against the greenback, 136.00 against the pound, 118.00 against the euro and 82.00 against the loonie.


