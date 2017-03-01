Yen Slides Against Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen


OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.


The yen fell to an 8-day low of 119.89 against the euro and a 5-day low of 140.50 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 119.25 and 139.57, respectively.


Against the Swiss franc and the U.S. dollar, the yen dropped to 1-week lows of 112.65 and 113.62 from yesterday's closing quotes of 112.08 and 112.75, respectively.


Against the Canadian dollar, the yen edged down to 85.30 from yesterday's closing value of 84.75.


If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 121.00 against the euro, 143.00 against the pound, 114.00 against the franc, 115.00 against the greenback and 87.00 against the loonie.


