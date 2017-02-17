Yen Rises Slightly Against Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen rose slightly against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.


The yen rose to 120.90 against the euro and 113.59 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 121.09 and 113.78, respectively.


Against the pound, the yen advanced to 141.59 from an early low of 141.94. This may be compared to an early 3-day high of 141.19.


Against the U.S., the Australian and the Canadian dollars, the yen edged up to 113.27, 87.21 and 86.69 from early lows of 113.50, 87.44 and 86.87, respectively.


If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 118.00 against the euro, 112.00 against the franc, 138.00 against the pound, 111.00 against the greenback, 85.00 against the aussie and 84.00 against the loonie.


