Yen Rises On Increasing Risk Aversion

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday on rising aversion to risk, tracking the lackluster cues from Wall Street Friday on some disappointing U.



S. corporate earnings, and GDP data.

Investors also turned cautious amid global condemnation of U.S. President Donald Trump's latest executive order that blocks refugees from seven predominantly Islamic countries from entering the U.S. for a four-month period. Several markets in the Asian region are closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.

Trump signed an executive order Friday instituting "extreme vetting" of immigrants in order to keep "radical Islamic terrorists" out of the country. The executive order is seen as part of efforts by Trump to keep his campaign promise to clamp down on immigration.

On the economic front, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said that retail sales in Japan fell a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent on month in December, on Monday. That missed expectations for a decline of 0.5 percent following the 0.2 percent increase in November.

Last Friday, the yen had fallen 0.52 percent against the euro, 0.17 percent against the pound, 0.57 percent against the Swiss franc, and 0.44 percent against the U.S. dollar.

In the Asian trading, the yen rose to 4-day highs of 143.79 against the pound, 114.27 against the U.S. Dollar, and 87.05 against the Canadian dollar, from Friday's closing quotes of 144.36, 115.07 and 87.47, respectively. If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 140.00 against the pound, 112.00 against the greenback, and 84.00 against the loonie.

Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to 122.68 and 114.67 from last week's closing quotes of 123.02 and 115.10, respectively. The yen may test resistance around 120.00 against the euro and 111.00 against the franc.

Against the Australian and the New Zealand dollars, the yen edged up to 86.29 and 83.09 from last week's closing quotes of 86.82 and 83.56, respectively. The yen is likely to find resistance around 84.00 against the aussie and 80.00 against the kiwi.

Looking ahead, at 2:45 am ET, Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor Guy Debelle is expected to deliver opening remarks at the Continued Linked Settlement's industry reception, in Sydney.

Swiss KOF leading indicator for January and Eurozone business climate index for January are due to be released later in the day.

In the New York session, the German flash CPI data for January, U.S. personal income and spending data for December and pending home sales data for December are slated for release.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM