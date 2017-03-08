Erweiterte Funktionen
Yen Rises Ahead Of Japan Leading Indicator Data
08.03.17 06:10
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Cabinet office is set to release preliminary Japan leading economic indicators index for January at 12:00 am ET Wednesday.
The leading index is expected to show a score of 105.4, up from 104.8 in December.
Ahead of the data, the yen rose against its major rivals.
As of 11:55 pm ET, the yen was trading at 120.07 against the euro, 138.72 against the pound, 112.12 the Swiss franc and 113.67 against the U.S. dollar.
