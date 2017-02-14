Erweiterte Funktionen
Yen Rises Ahead Of Japan Industrial Production
14.02.17 05:40
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Japan's final industrial production data for December is due in the early Asian deals at 11:30 pm ET Tuesday.
Ahead of the data, the yen rose against its major rivals.
As of 11:25 pm ET, the yen was trading at 120.33 against the euro, 142.18 against the pound, 112.91 against the Swiss franc and 113.42 against the U.S. dollar.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
