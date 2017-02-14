Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


Yen Rises Ahead Of Japan Industrial Production




14.02.17 05:40
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Japan's final industrial production data for December is due in the early Asian deals at 11:30 pm ET Tuesday.


Ahead of the data, the yen rose against its major rivals.


As of 11:25 pm ET, the yen was trading at 120.33 against the euro, 142.18 against the pound, 112.91 against the Swiss franc and 113.42 against the U.S. dollar.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme von Petrolithium-Portfolio voraus! Besser als MGX Minerals!
1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Zadar Ventures Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Werte im Artikel
44,83 plus
+1,29%
-    plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme von Petrolithium-Portfolio voraus! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!

Zadar Ventures Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
24 Beeindruckend: Hikari 10.01.17
11 scheinbar fällt doch noch die 1. 02.01.17
  Löschung 24.09.16
507 TEPCO: Zerfall eines Atomkonz. 31.08.16
375 TIPTEL AG unterwegs Richtun. 18.12.14
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...