Yen Rises Ahead Of Japan Consumer Confidence Index

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Cabinet office is slated to release the Japan consumer confidence index for January at 12:00 am ET Thursday.



The index is seen at 43.7, compared to 43.1 in December.

Ahead of the data, the yen rose against its major rivals.

As of 11:55 pm ET in the Asian session, the yen was trading at 121.66 against the euro, 142.85 against the pound, 113.79 against the Swiss franc and 112.81 against the U.S. dollar.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

