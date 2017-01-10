Yen Rises Ahead Of Japan Consumer Confidence Index

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Cabinet office is slated to release the Japan consumer confidence index for December at 12:00 am ET Tuesday.





Ahead of the data, the yen rose against its major rivals.

As of 11:55 pm ET, the yen was trading at 122.48 against the euro, 140.20 against the pound, 114.00 against the Swiss franc and 115.40 against the U.S. dollar.

