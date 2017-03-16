Yen Rises Against Majors

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.





The yen rose to a 1-week high of 138.94 against the pound, from yesterday's closing value of 139.34.

The yen edged up to 113.26 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 113.54. This may be compared to an early more than a 2-week high of 113.16.

Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to 121.49 and 113.28 from yesterday's closing quotes of 121.68 and 113.37, respectively.

If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 138.00 against the pound, 112.00 against the greenback, 120.00 against the euro and 111.00 against the franc.

