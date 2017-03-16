Erweiterte Funktionen


Yen Rises Against Majors




16.03.17 05:13
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.


The yen rose to a 1-week high of 138.94 against the pound, from yesterday's closing value of 139.34.


The yen edged up to 113.26 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 113.54. This may be compared to an early more than a 2-week high of 113.16.


Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to 121.49 and 113.28 from yesterday's closing quotes of 121.68 and 113.37, respectively.


If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 138.00 against the pound, 112.00 against the greenback, 120.00 against the euro and 111.00 against the franc.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien - Das beste Geschäftsmodell der Welt!
Neuer Funkturm-Aktientip Tower One Wireless!  
 
Tower One Wireless Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien - Das beste Geschäftsmodell der Welt! Neuer Funkturm-Aktientip Tower One Wireless!

Tower One Wireless Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
07:01 , dpa-AFX
Chinas Notenbank erhöht Kosten für Banken b [...]
06:29 , dpa-AFX
BoJ Keeps Monetary Policy Unchanged
06:24 , dpa-AFX
NZ Dollar Slides Against Majors
06:12 , dpa-AFX
Australian Dollar Falls Against Majors
06:08 , dpa-AFX
Tesla Raises $1.15 Bln In Offerings To Fund [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...