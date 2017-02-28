Yen Rises Against Majors

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.





The yen rose to nearly a 3-week high of 85.21 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 85.48.

Against the euro, the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to 118.79, 139.67 and 111.32 from yesterday's closing quotes of 119.31, 140.23 and 111.59, respectively.

Against the U.S. and the New Zealand dollars, the yen climbed to 112.45 and 80.74 from yesterday's closing quotes of 112.69 and 81.04, respectively.

If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 84.00 against the loonie, 117.00 against the euro, 134.00 against the pound, 110.00 against the franc, 110.00 against the greenback and 79.00 against the kiwi.

