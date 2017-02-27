Erweiterte Funktionen


Yen Rises Against Majors




27.02.17 05:49
dpa-AFX


OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.


The yen rose to 118.25 against the euro, from Friday's closing value of 118.37.


Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the yen advanced to near 3-week highs of 139.01 and 111.92 from last week's closing quotes of 139.73 and 112.14, respectively.


The yen climbed to nearly a 3-month high of 111.07 against the Swiss franc, from Friday's closing value of 111.22.


Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen rose to a 2-month high of 80.51 and nearly a 3-week high of 85.35 from last week's closing quotes of 80.64 and 85.58, respectively.


If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 116.00 against the euro, 136.00 against the pound, 110.00 against the greenback, 110.00 against the franc, 79.00 against the kiwi and 84.00 against the loonie.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Bis zu 13% Kobalt - Führender Kobalt Explorer im Visier von Tesla, Ford und GM!
367% Kobalt-Aktientip - Starkes Kaufsignal!  
 
Cruz Cobalt Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Energierevolution: Alternative zu fossilen Energieträgern! Großaufträge in Kürze - 385% Biomasse-Aktientip!

Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
07:00 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Armacell veröffentlicht vorläufige [...]
06:59 , dpa-AFX
Rare But Real: Stone Man, Tree Man, Wolf M [...]
06:46 , dpa-AFX
AT&T Launches New Unlimited Plus Wireless [...]
06:05 , dpa-AFX
WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 3. März 2 [...]
06:05 , dpa-AFX
TAGESVORSCHAU: Termine am 27. Februar [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...