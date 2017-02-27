Yen Rises Against Majors

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.





The yen rose to 118.25 against the euro, from Friday's closing value of 118.37.

Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the yen advanced to near 3-week highs of 139.01 and 111.92 from last week's closing quotes of 139.73 and 112.14, respectively.

The yen climbed to nearly a 3-month high of 111.07 against the Swiss franc, from Friday's closing value of 111.22.

Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen rose to a 2-month high of 80.51 and nearly a 3-week high of 85.35 from last week's closing quotes of 80.64 and 85.58, respectively.

If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 116.00 against the euro, 136.00 against the pound, 110.00 against the greenback, 110.00 against the franc, 79.00 against the kiwi and 84.00 against the loonie.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

