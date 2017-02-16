Yen Rises Against Majors

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.





The yen rose to 2-day highs of 141.79 against the pound, 113.76 against the U.S. dollar and 87.08 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 142.25, 114.11 and 87.24, respectively.

Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to 120.81 and 113.33 from yesterday's closing quotes of 120.99 and 113.49, respectively.

Against the Australian and the New Zealand dollars, the yen edged up to 87.70 and 82.19 from an early 14-month low of 88.17 and more than a 2-week low of 82.59, respectively.

If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 137.00 against the pound,111.00 against the greenback, 85.00 against the loonie, 119.00 against the euro, 112.00 against the franc, 85.00 against the aussie and 80.00 against the kiwi.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM