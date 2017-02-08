Yen Rises Against Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen


08.02.17 06:02
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.


The yen rose to 140.06 against the pound, from an early 2-day low of 140.63.


Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to 119.75 and 112.37 from yesterday's closing quotes of 120.02 and 112.61, respectively.


Against the U.S., the Australian, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen edged up to 112.04, 85.53, 81.87 and 85.04 from yesterday's closing quotes of 112.37, 85.70, 82.04 and 85.21, respectively.


If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 136.00 against the pound, 118.00 against the euro, 111.00 against the franc, 110.00 against the greenback, 84.00 against the aussie, 80.00 against the kiwi and 82.00 against the loonie.


