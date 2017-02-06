Yen Rises Against Majors

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.





The yen rose to a 6-day high of 121.05 against the euro and a 4-day high of 112.23 against the U.S. dollar, from Friday's closing quotes of 121.39 and 112.55, respectively.

Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to nearly a 6-week high of 140.21 and nearly a 2-week high of 113.15 from last week's closing quotes of 140.46 and 113.35, respectively.

If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 119.00 against the euro, 110.00 against the greenback, 136.00 against the pound and 112.00 against the franc.

