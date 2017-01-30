Erweiterte Funktionen


Yen Rises Against Majors




30.01.17 05:42
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.


The yen rose to 4-day highs of 143.79 against the pound, 114.27 against the U.S. dollar and 87.05 against the Canadian dollar, from Friday's closing quotes of 144.36, 115.07 and 87.47, respectively.


Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to 122.68 and 114.67 from last week's closing quotes of 123.02 and 115.10, respectively.


Against the Australian and the New Zealand dollars, the yen edged up to 86.29 and 83.09 from last week's closing quotes of 86.82 and 83.56, respectively.


If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 140.00 against the pound, 112.00 against the greenback, 84.00 against the loonie, 120.00 against the euro, 111.00 against the franc, 84.00 against the aussie and 80.00 against the kiwi.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:50 , dpa-AFX
German Inflation Highest In 4 Years
14:49 , dpa-AFX
Dollar Little Changed Following U.S. Personal [...]
14:45 , dpa-AFX
Investorensuche für Modehauskette Wöhrl geht [...]
14:45 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG (english)
14:45 , dpa-AFX
Uber Fights Back After Immigration Ban Back [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...