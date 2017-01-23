Yen Rises Against Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen


23.01.17 06:21
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.


The yen rose to more than a 1-1/2-month high of 85.39 against the Canadian dollar, from Friday's closing value of 86.01.


Against the U.S. dollar, the Swiss franc and the Australian dollars, the yen advances to 5-day highs of 113.44, 113.59 and 85.93 from last week's closing quotes of 114.57, 114.28 and 86.55, respectively.


Against the euro, the pound and the NZ dollar, the yen climbed to 4-day highs of 121.86, 140.89 and 81.71 from Friday's closing quotes of 122.54, 141.78 and 82.09, respectively.


If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 82.00 against the loonie, 110.00 against the greenback, 111.00 against the franc, 83.00 against the aussie, 118.00 against the euro, 136.00 against the pound and 78.00 against the kiwi.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



