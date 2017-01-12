Yen Rises Against Majors

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.





The yen rose to nearly a 1-1/2-month high of 139.64 against the pound, from yesterday's closing value of 140.89.

Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to 121.37 and 113.03 from yesterday's closing quotes of 122.13 and 113.80, respectively.

The yen edged up to 80.96 against the NZ dollar, from an early 3-day high of 81.54.

Against the U.S., the Australian and the Canadian dollars, the yen climbed to 114.38, 85.38 and 87.10 from yesterday's closing quotes of 115.41, 85.87 and 87.57, respectively.

If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 138.00 against the pound, 118.00 against the euro, 110.00 against the franc, 79.00 against the kiwi, 110.00 against the greenback, 83.00 against the aussie and 85.00 against the loonie.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

