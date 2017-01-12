Erweiterte Funktionen


Yen Rises Against Majors




12.01.17 06:27
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.


The yen rose to nearly a 1-1/2-month high of 139.64 against the pound, from yesterday's closing value of 140.89.


Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to 121.37 and 113.03 from yesterday's closing quotes of 122.13 and 113.80, respectively.


The yen edged up to 80.96 against the NZ dollar, from an early 3-day high of 81.54.


Against the U.S., the Australian and the Canadian dollars, the yen climbed to 114.38, 85.38 and 87.10 from yesterday's closing quotes of 115.41, 85.87 and 87.57, respectively.


If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 138.00 against the pound, 118.00 against the euro, 110.00 against the franc, 79.00 against the kiwi, 110.00 against the greenback, 83.00 against the aussie and 85.00 against the loonie.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte - Wettbewerber bis zu 20x höher bewertet!
Übernahmeziel von BMW, Daimler und Volkswagen!  
 
European Metals Holdings Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte - Wettbewerber bis zu 20x höher bewertet! Übernahmeziel von BMW, Daimler und Volkswagen!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
08:22 , dpa-AFX
Finland's Services Turnover Increases
08:21 , dpa-AFX
Monopoly Letting Fans Vote On New Game T [...]
08:20 , dpa-AFX
HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Londo [...]
08:15 , dpa-AFX
Rathbone Brothers Plc : Trading Statement
08:15 , dpa-AFX
Alliance Trust PLC : Transaction in Own Shar [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...