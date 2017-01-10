Yen Rises Against Majors

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.





The yen rose to 4-day highs of 122.35 against the euro, 115.19 against the U.S. dollar and 87.24 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 122.65, 116.01 and 87.77, respectively.

Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to nearly a 1-1/2-month high of 140.20 and a 5-day high of 113.90 from yesterday's closing quotes of 141.06 and 114.24, respectively.

If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 120.00 against the euro, 112.00 against the greenback, 83.00 against the loonie, 137.00 against the pound and 111.00 against the franc.

