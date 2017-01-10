Erweiterte Funktionen


Yen Rises Against Majors




10.01.17 06:53
dpa-AFX


OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.


The yen rose to 4-day highs of 122.35 against the euro, 115.19 against the U.S. dollar and 87.24 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 122.65, 116.01 and 87.77, respectively.


Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to nearly a 1-1/2-month high of 140.20 and a 5-day high of 113.90 from yesterday's closing quotes of 141.06 and 114.24, respectively.


If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 120.00 against the euro, 112.00 against the greenback, 83.00 against the loonie, 137.00 against the pound and 111.00 against the franc.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
07:53 , dpa-AFX
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - E2V Technologies plc
07:42 , dpa-AFX
Estonia's Export Growth Accelerates In Novem [...]
07:33 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Hauptverband Papier- und Kunststoffvera [...]
07:30 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Adhoc: ACRON HELVETIA III Immobilie [...]
07:08 , dpa-AFX
China's Inflation Slows; Producer Price Inflation [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...