Yen Retreats As BOJ Downgrades Price Forecasts

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen retreated from recent highs against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday, after the Bank of Japan's monetary policy statement showed a downward revision of the long run inflation forecasts for the coming year.





At its first meeting of this year, the Bank of Japan maintained its monetary policy as widely expected and upgraded its economic outlook, while leaving its inflation forecast unchanged.

Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and his board members on Tuesday decided by a 7-2 vote to maintain the central bank's target of raising the amount of outstanding Japan government bond holdings at an annual pace of about JPY 80 trillion.

The BoJ kept its forecast for inflation unchanged for both fiscal 2017 and 2018. For the fiscal 2017, inflation is expected to be 1.5 percent and 1.7 percent in the fiscal 2018.

Traders await the Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's customary post-meeting press conference, due later in the day.

In other economic news, data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism showed that Japan's housing starts growth eased unexpectedly in December to its lowest level in four months. Housing starts climbed 3.9 percent year-over-year in December, much slower than the 6.7 percent spike in November. In contrast, economists had forecast the growth to improve to 8.3 percent.

Construction orders received by 50 big contractors rebounded 7.1 percent annually in December, after a 6.0 percent decline a month ago.

Monday, the yen had risen 1.12 percent against the euro, 1.62 percent against the pound, 1.14 percent against the U.S. Dollar, and 0.75 percent against the franc.

In the Asian trading, the yen fell to 121.64 against the euro, from an early 1-week high of 121.30. The yen may test support near the 123.00 region.

Against the pound and the Australian dollar, the yen dropped to 142.25 and 86.03 from early highs of 141.76 and 85.74, respectively. If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 146.00 against the pound, and 88.00 against the aussie.

Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen slipped to 113.72 and 114.28 from early 5-day highs of 113.25 and 113.92, respectively. The yen is likely to find support near 116.00 against the greenback and 116.00 against the franc.

Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen slid to 82.86 and 86.79 from an early 5-day high of 82.62 and a 6-day high of 86.48, respectively. On the downside, 85.00 against the kiwi and 89.00 against the loonie are seen as the next support levels for the yen.

Looking ahead, the German retail sales data for December is due to released in the pre-European session at 2:00 am ET.

At 3:00 am ET, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will deliver opening remarks at a joint conference by the European Central Bank and the European Commission, in Frankfurt.

The German unemployment rate for January and U.K. mortgage approvals for December and Eurozone flash CPI data for the fourth quarter and unemployment data for December are slated for release later in the day.

In the New York session, Canada GDP data for November, industrial and raw materials price indexes for December, U.S. S&P Case-Shiller home price index for November and U.S. Chicago PMI and consumer confidence, for January, are set to be published.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

