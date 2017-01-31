Yen Retreats Ahead Of Japan Housing Starts Data

Erweiterte Funktionen


31.01.17 06:11
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Japan housing starts data for December is due at 12:00 am ET Tuesday.

Housing starts are seen to rise an annual 8.4 percent after gaining 6.7 percent in the previous month.


Ahead of the data, the yen retreated from recent highs against its major rivals


As of 11:55 pm ET in the Asian deals, the yen was trading at 121.49 against the euro, 142.12 against the pound, 114.13 against the Swiss franc and 113.58 against the U.S. dollar.


