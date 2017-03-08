Erweiterte Funktionen


Yen Retreats Against Most Majors




08.03.17 09:40
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen came off from its early highs against most major counterparts in the early European session on Wednesday.


The yen eased to 112.44 against the franc, 113.95 against the greenback and 120.34 against the euro, from its early weekly high of 112.08, 2-day high of 113.61 and a 5-day high of 120.02, respectively. If the yen falls further, it may find support around 116.00 against the Swiss franc, 118.5 against the greenback and 122.00 against the euro.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Riesendeal mit Technologieführer MGX Minerals in Kürze - Kursrallye voraus!
813% Lithium-Aktientip Power Metals Corp.!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Riesendeal mit Technologieführer MGX Minerals in Kürze - Kursrallye voraus! 813% Lithium-Aktientip Power Metals Corp.!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
11:01 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: TUI AG (english)
10:58 , dpa-AFX
Hungary Inflation At 4-Year High
10:58 , dpa-AFX
Alltours setzt im Türkei-Geschäft auf Kurzfris [...]
10:55 , dpa-AFX
U.S. Slips Down In List Of Supposed "Best C [...]
10:52 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP 2: China verzeichnet erstes Handels [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...