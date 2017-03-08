Yen Retreats Against Most Majors

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen came off from its early highs against most major counterparts in the early European session on Wednesday.





The yen eased to 112.44 against the franc, 113.95 against the greenback and 120.34 against the euro, from its early weekly high of 112.08, 2-day high of 113.61 and a 5-day high of 120.02, respectively. If the yen falls further, it may find support around 116.00 against the Swiss franc, 118.5 against the greenback and 122.00 against the euro.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

