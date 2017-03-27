Yen Retreats Against Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen moved away from its early highs against its major counterparts in the early European session on Monday.


The yen was trading at 119.90 against the euro, 112.08 against the franc and 138.83 against the pound, from its early high of 119.54, 4-day high of 111.57 and a 5-day high of 138.05, respectively.


The yen that rose to a 3-month high of 83.95 versus the aussie, more than 4-month highs of 110.12 against the greenback, 82.56 against the loonie and 77.64 against the kiwi reversed direction and was trading at 84.26, 110.32, 82.73 and 77.82, respectively.


The next possible support for the yen is seen around 112.00 against the greenback, 140.00 against the pound, 113.00 against the franc, 120.00 against the euro, 84.00 against the loonie, 79.00 against the kiwi and 85.00 against the aussie.


