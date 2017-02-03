Erweiterte Funktionen


Yen Retreats Against Majors




03.02.17 07:14
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen retreated from an early highs against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.


The yen fell to 121.67 against the euro and 113.91 against the Swiss franc, from an early 3-day high of 121.08 and an 8-day high of 113.34, respectively.


Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the yen slipped to 141.68 and 113.23 from early highs of 140.85 and 112.51, respectively.


The yen edged down to 82.33 against the NZ dollar, from an early 9-day high of 81.93.


If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 124.00 against the euro, 115.00 against the franc, 145.00 against the pound, 115.00 against the greenback and 84.00 against the kiwi.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten!
Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
AVZ Minerals Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten! Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!

AVZ Minerals Ltd.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
08:58 , dpa-AFX
Scotiabank Spending $1 Bln On Digital Tech
08:58 , dpa-AFX
Russia Service Sector Growth At 8-1/2-year [...]
08:57 , dpa-AFX
Turkey Jan Inflation Accelerates More Than F [...]
08:50 , dpa-AFX
Swiss Real Estate Bubble Index Remains In R [...]
08:49 , dpa-AFX
Homeserve Announces Investments In Checkatr [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...