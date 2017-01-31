Yen Retreats Against Majors

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen retreated from recent highs against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.





The yen fell to 121.64 against the euro, from an early 1-week high of 121.30.

Against the pound and the Australian dollar, the yen dropped to 142.25 and 86.03 from early highs of 141.76 and 85.74, respectively.

Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen slipped to 113.72 and 114.28 from early 5-day highs of 113.25 and 113.92, respectively.

Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen slid to 82.86 and 86.79 from an early 5-day high of 82.62 and a 6-day high of 86.48, respectively.

If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 123.00 against the euro, 146.00 against the pound, 88.00 against the aussie, 116.00 against the greenback, 116.00 against the franc, 85.00 against the kiwi and 89.00 against the loonie.

