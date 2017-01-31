Erweiterte Funktionen


Yen Retreats Against Majors




31.01.17 06:14
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen retreated from recent highs against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.


The yen fell to 121.64 against the euro, from an early 1-week high of 121.30.


Against the pound and the Australian dollar, the yen dropped to 142.25 and 86.03 from early highs of 141.76 and 85.74, respectively.


Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen slipped to 113.72 and 114.28 from early 5-day highs of 113.25 and 113.92, respectively.


Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen slid to 82.86 and 86.79 from an early 5-day high of 82.62 and a 6-day high of 86.48, respectively.


If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 123.00 against the euro, 146.00 against the pound, 88.00 against the aussie, 116.00 against the greenback, 116.00 against the franc, 85.00 against the kiwi and 89.00 against the loonie.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
09:26 , dpa-AFX
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Tesco plc
09:22 , dpa-AFX
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - e2V Technologies plc
09:19 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Ravensburger AG / Internationale Spielw [...]
09:15 , dpa-AFX
AEZS Inches Closer To D-Day, EYEG Catches [...]
09:15 , dpa-AFX
WisdomTree Issuer PLC : Net Asset Value(s)
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...