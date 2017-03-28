Yen Recovers Slightly Against Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen


28.03.17 07:23
OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen recovered slightly from recent lows against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.


The yen rose to 120.09 against the euro and 138.88 against the pound, from an early 6-day low of 120.38 and a 5-day low of 139.21, respectively.


Against the U.S. dollar, the Swiss franc and the Canadian dollar, the yen advanced to 110.52, 112.15 and 82.59 from early lows of 110.83, 112.43 and 82.83, respectively.


If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find likely to find resistance around 118.00 against the euro, 137.00 against the pound, 109.00 against the greenback, 111.00 against the franc and 81.00 against the loonie.


