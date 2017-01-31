Yen Recovers After BOJ Rate Decision

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - As expected, the Bank of Japan maintained target for monetary base expansion at an annual pace of 80 trillion yen.





Following the announcement, the yen recovered against other major currencies.

As of 10:10 pm ET, the yen was trading at 121.34 against the euro, 141.82 against the pound, 113.30 against the U.S. dollar and 113.97 against the Swiss franc.

