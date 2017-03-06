Erweiterte Funktionen


Yen Rebounds Against Majors




06.03.17 06:31
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen rebounded from early lows against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.


The yen rose to a 4-day high of 113.74 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 114.13.


Against the euro, the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to 120.67, 139.78 and 112.78 from early lows of 121.13, 140.31 and 113.22, respectively.


If the yen extends its uptrend, is likely to find resistance around 111.00 against the greenback, 118.00 against the euro, 135.00 against the pound and 110.00 against the franc.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Revolutionäre Clean Technology senkt Emissionen auf null!
Großaufträge und Vertriebsdeals in Kürze - 333% Biomasse-Aktientip!  
 
Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Petrolithium-Übernahme - Führender Petrolithium Explorer entsteht! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% Lithium-Aktientip!

Zadar Ventures Ltd.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
07:25 , dpa-AFX
GNW-News: New data demonstrate Sandoz pro [...]
07:22 , dpa-AFX
NZ Dollar Drops Against Majors
07:15 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding e [...]
07:15 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: JDC Group concludes 2016 with [...]
07:10 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: TAG Immobilien AG acquires aro [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...