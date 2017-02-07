Yen Mixed Ahead Of Japan Leading Indicator Data

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Cabinet office is set to release preliminary Japan leading economic indicators index for December at 12:00 am ET Tuesday.



The leading index is expected to show a score of 105.5, up from 102.8 in November.

Ahead of the data, the yen showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the yen rose against the euro and the Swiss franc, it fell against the U.S. dollar. Against the pound, the yen held steady.

As of 11:55 pm ET in the Asian deals, the yen was trading at 119.82 against the euro, 139.43 against the pound, 112.53 the Swiss franc and 111.88 against the U.S. dollar.

