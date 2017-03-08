Erweiterte Funktionen
Yen Little Changed After Japan Leading Indicator Data
08.03.17 06:17
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Cabinet office released preliminary Japan leading economic indicators index for January at 12:00 am ET Wednesday.
After the data, the yen changed little against its major rivals.
As of 12:01 am ET, the yen was trading at 120.08 against the euro, 138.74 against the pound, 112.13 the Swiss franc and 113.71 against the U.S. dollar.
