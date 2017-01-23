Erweiterte Funktionen
Yen Little Changed After Japan Leading Indicator Data
23.01.17 06:17
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Cabinet office released final Japan leading economic indicators index data for November at 12:00 am ET Monday.
After the data, the yen changed little against its major rivals.
As of 12:01 am ET, the yen was trading at 122.10 against the euro, 141.11 against the pound, 113.73 against the Swiss franc and 113.81 against the U.S. dollar.
