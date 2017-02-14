Erweiterte Funktionen
Yen Little Changed After Japan Industrial Production
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Japan's final industrial production data for December was released in the early Asian deals at 11:30 pm ET Tuesday.
After the data, the yen changed little against its major rivals.
As of 11:31 pm ET, the yen was trading at 120.36 against the euro, 142.26 against the pound, 112.94 against the Swiss franc and 113.46 against the U.S. dollar.
