Yen Little Changed After Japan Housing Starts Data

31.01.17 06:17
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Japan housing starts data for December was released at 12:00 am ET Tuesday.


After the data, the yen changed little against its major rivals


As of 12:01 am ET, the yen was trading at 121.47 against the euro, 142.06 against the pound, 114.12 against the Swiss franc and 113.56 against the U.S. dollar.


