Erweiterte Funktionen
Yen Little Changed After Japan Housing Starts Data
31.01.17 06:17
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Japan housing starts data for December was released at 12:00 am ET Tuesday.
After the data, the yen changed little against its major rivals
As of 12:01 am ET, the yen was trading at 121.47 against the euro, 142.06 against the pound, 114.12 against the Swiss franc and 113.56 against the U.S. dollar.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
09:35 , dpa-AFXBauernproteste in Griechenland gegen Sparpolit [...]
09:32 , dpa-AFXFrench Consumer Spending Falls Unexpectedly [...]
09:30 , dpa-AFXDGAP-Adhoc: LHI Portunus I Genüsse-GmbH: [...]
09:30 , dpa-AFXDGAP-Adhoc: LHI Portunus I IHS-GmbH: Neue [...]
09:28 , dpa-AFXForm 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Booker Group plc