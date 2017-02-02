Erweiterte Funktionen
Yen Little Changed After Japan Consumer Confidence Index
02.02.17 06:17
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Cabinet office released the Japan consumer confidence index for January at 12:00 am ET Thursday.
After the data, the yen changed little against its major rivals.
As of 12:01 am ET, the yen was trading at 121.64 against the euro, 142.82 against the pound, 113.76 against the Swiss franc and 112.78 against the U.S. dollar.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
07:23 , dpa-AFXSony Corp Q3 Earnings Drop 84%
07:19 , dpa-AFXROUNDUP: Gabriel reist nach Washington - Tr [...]
06:52 , dpa-AFXMead Johnson Stock Up On $90/ Share Takeo [...]
06:44 , dpa-AFXCanadian Dollar Climbs Against Most Majors
06:36 , dpa-AFXNZ Dollar Advances Against Most Majors