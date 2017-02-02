Yen Little Changed After Japan Consumer Confidence Index

Erweiterte Funktionen


02.02.17 06:17
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Cabinet office released the Japan consumer confidence index for January at 12:00 am ET Thursday.


After the data, the yen changed little against its major rivals.


As of 12:01 am ET, the yen was trading at 121.64 against the euro, 142.82 against the pound, 113.76 against the Swiss franc and 112.78 against the U.S. dollar.


