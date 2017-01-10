Yen Little Changed After Japan Consumer Confidence Index

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Cabinet office released the Japan consumer confidence index for December at 12:00 am ET Tuesday.





After the data, the yen changed little against its major rivals.

As of 12:01 am ET, the yen was trading at 122.49 against the euro, 140.23 against the pound, 114.03 against the Swiss franc and 115.46 against the U.S. dollar.

