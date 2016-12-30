Yen Falls Amid Rising Risk Appetite

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen declined against its most major counterparts in late Asian deals on Friday amid rising appetite, as commodities rose on the back of a weaker dollar, in the final trading day of 2016.

Oil prices rose in Asian deals, despite data showing a slim build in oil inventories, as investors focused on the proposed production cuts by the OPEC which begins from January 1. The OPEC deal earmarks the prospect of trimming output by almost 1.8 million barrels a day in the new year.





Commodities are higher, after dollar declined following the release of data showing widening U.S. goods trade deficit in November. Official data showed that goods trade deficit widened to $65.3 billion in November, from $61.9 billion in October.

With no major economic data or significant catalysts to drive direction, trading volumes remain thin heading into the New Year.

The currency showed mixed performance on Thursday. While the yen rose against the greenback and the pound, it held steady against the Swiss franc. Against the euro, it declined.

The yen declined to 116.88 against the greenback, off its early more than 2-week high of 116.04.The yen is likely to find support around the 120.00 mark.

The yen slipped to more than a 2-week low of 123.83 against the euro and an 8-1/2-month high low of 115.45 against the Swiss franc early in the session and held steady since then. On the downside, 125.00 and 116.00 are possibly seen as the next support levels for the yen against the euro and the franc, respectively.

The yen dropped to a 2-day low of 143.53 against the pound, from a high of 142.69 hit at 6:30 pm ET. The yen is seen finding support around the 146.00 level.

The yen fell to 2-day lows of 86.68 against the loonie, 84.53 against the aussie and 81.31 against the kiwi, from its previous highs of 86.9, 84.02 and 80.95, respectively. If the yen extends decline, it may locate support around 88.5 against the loonie, 86.00 against the aussie and 83.00 against the kiwi.

Looking ahead, Chicago PMI for December is due in the New York session.

