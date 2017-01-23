Erweiterte Funktionen
Yen Falls Ahead Of Japan Leading Indicator Data
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Cabinet office is set to release final Japan leading economic indicators index data for November at 12:00 am ET Monday.
Ahead of the data, the yen fell against its major rivals.
As of 11:55 pm ET, the yen was trading at 122.07 against the euro, 141.19 against the pound, 113.78 against the Swiss franc and 113.66 against the U.S. dollar.
