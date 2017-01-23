Yen Falls Ahead Of Japan Leading Indicator Data

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Cabinet office is set to release final Japan leading economic indicators index data for November at 12:00 am ET Monday.





Ahead of the data, the yen fell against its major rivals.

As of 11:55 pm ET, the yen was trading at 122.07 against the euro, 141.19 against the pound, 113.78 against the Swiss franc and 113.66 against the U.S. dollar.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

