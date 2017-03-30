Erweiterte Funktionen


Yen Falls Against Majors




30.03.17 07:36
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.


The yen fell to a 6-day low of 111.42 against the U.S. dollar and a 2-day low of 138.72 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 111.04 and 138.09, respectively.


Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to 119.84 and 111.75 from yesterday's closing quotes of 119.54 and 111.41, respectively.


If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 113.00 against the greenback, 141.00 against the pound, 122.00 against the euro and 113.00 against the franc.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus!
525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus! 525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
08:57 , dpa-AFX
U.S. Dollar Rises Amid Rising Risk Aversion
08:53 , dpa-AFX
INPP FY Pre-tax Profit Rises
08:48 , dpa-AFX
Norway Retail Sales Rise For Second Month
08:48 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank Group publishes An [...]
08:44 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG publis [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...