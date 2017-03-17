Yen Falls Against Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen


17.03.17 05:46
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.


The yen fell to a 3-day low of 122.25 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 121.96.


Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to 2-day lows of 140.20 and 113.91 from yesterday's closing quotes of 140.02 and 113.70, respectively.


Against the U.S. dollar, the yen slipped to 113.49 from yesterday's closing value of 113.30.


If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 123.00 against the yen, 142.00 against the pound, 114.00 against the franc and 115.00 against the greenback.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



